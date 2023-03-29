Viral Video | Australian Cricketer Goes Berserk After Getting Run-out, Throws Bat In Anger

Getting run out at the non-striker's end can upset the batsman at times as he gets dismissed without facing any bowl. The dismissal hurts even more when he just leaves the crease before the bowler has completed his bowling action and further gets out due to a minor mistake. We have often seen batsmen getting out at the bowler's end and the most prominent of them is England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler.

However, the rule has been considered legal by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the batsman has to walk back once he has got dismissed. We see cases wherein the batsmen are not happy with the decision and have also expressed their unhappiness.

Batsman gets angry after been given out on the bowler's end; Watch

A video on social media is going viral which is from a local domestic match from Australia's Tasmania wherein the batsman who got out on the non-striker's end is seen getting furious. In the viral video, we can see that at the non-striker end the batsman has come out of his crease before the bowler has completed his action. Seeing the batsman walking out of his crease the bowler removes the bails and appeals to the umpire.

The umpire agrees with the bowler and gives the batsman out, however, the batsman is not happy with the decision he was seen getting furious and throwing his bat away. The dismissal is also known as ‘Mankading’ which is also legal but some experts consider it to be against the spirit of the game.

If we get to the incident in detail so the match was been played between Claremont and New Norfolk wherein Claremont was chasing a target of 263. The chasing team was steady as one of their player named Kaye scored a 55 ball 43 which consisted of three sixes. However, the chase got halted when the bowling team's vice-captain Harry Booth, while bowling saw the batsman set batsman Kaye walking out of the bowling crease and appealed for the same, and The batsman, was further given out. The dismissed batsman was further seen as disappointed with the decision and he threw his helmet and bat toward the boundary line. The batsmen’s teammates further protested against the decision but the dismissal was within the rules and there was no point protesting against it.