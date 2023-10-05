Viral Visuals Of Empty World Cup Stands Opener Signals ODI Cricket's Dwindling Popularity?

Empty stands at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match held at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium have sparked a wave of viral visuals and raised questions about the future of the 50-over format. As the cricketing world tuned in for the much-anticipated clash between England and New Zealand, many were left astounded by the glaring gaps in the spectator stands. The eerily vacant seats, contrasted against the backdrop of a high-stakes tournament, created a concerning sight.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place from October 5 to November 19

The tournament will feature a total of 10 teams and 48 thrilling matches

England are the reigning champions, having secured their maiden in 2019

Also Read: 'I Can't Understand': Former England Cricketer Suggests ICC To Change Major World Cup Rule

Has ODI cricket's popularity dropped significantly?

Theories and speculations quickly began to circulate on social media, attempting to explain this conspicuous absence of fans. Some attributed it to the changing landscape of cricket, suggesting that the 50-over format, once hailed as the pinnacle of the sport, was losing its allure in an era of fast-paced T20 cricket. Others pointed fingers at the scorching heat in Ahmedabad, which may have deterred fans from attending the opening of the mega event.

Critics also raised questions about the tournament's scheduling and its choice of venues, pondering whether these factors contributed to the empty stands. BCCI chose the Narendra Modi Stadium with over 1,00,000 seats to conduct the match between England and New Zealand. Neutral teams struggle to attract huge crowds everywhere not just in India. The rapid transition from T20 leagues to a 50-over World Cup could have played a role, as fans accustomed to shorter formats may have found it challenging to commit to the lengthier matches.

🏏 World Cup opener: Britain versus New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, the arena reverberated with void as most seats lay empty. Hopefully for the arrival of thundering groups and cricket fervor as the competition advances! 🌍🏆 #ENGvNZ #CricketWorldCup #EmptyStands… pic.twitter.com/HGJNSRR2u3 — Ekta Singh (@EktaOfficel) October 5, 2023

Also Read: ENG Vs NZ: Fans Slam BCCI For Empty Stands In World Cup Opener At Narendra Modi Stadium

The future of ODIs solely rests on Cricket World Cup 2023

While these speculations and concerns swirled, it's essential to remember that cricket's popularity remains immense, and the sport continues to captivate hearts and minds around the globe. The empty stands at the World Cup's opening match may serve as a reminder for cricket's custodians to adapt to evolving preferences, possibly exploring innovative ways to rekindle the passion for the traditional 50-over format.

Image: Hoststar