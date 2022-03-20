'Virat Came To Me In Bus...': Rahul Recollects 'surprise' Announcement By Kohli On SA Tour

India’s sensational cricketer KL Rahul is all set to lead the new Indian Premier League(IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of the tournament, which kicks off on March 26. He has been one of the top guns of Indian cricket for quite a while now and made his captaincy debut for the national team during India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. He was former skipper Virat Kohli’s deputy during the tour and led the team in the second Test of the series, while Kohli sat out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, speaking on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse, Rahul recalled an announcement by Kohli during the SA tour, which led to his captaincy debut for India. Revealing that the announcement came as a surprise to him, Rahul said, “Like everyone else, it came to me as a huge surprise to me. I was the vice-captain. As a vice-captain you slowly prepare yourself to become the captain in due time. But then I didn’t expect it to come to me so quickly and in such circumstances. The morning of the game, Virat (Kohli) came to me in the bus and said, ‘My back is not feeling great, you might have to captain the team”.

KL Rahul on the changes after he assumed the captaincy

Kohli led India to a victory in the first Test of the series, before picking up a back injury while India sought their first Test series victory in South Africa. Adding on about Kohli’s call to hand him over the captaincy, Rahul said it didn’t put him off or change his mindset. The 43 Test veteran for India also added that he feels everyone is their own captain while playing. “When that ‘C’ in the team list comes, it does feel new and it is something you are proud of. It is an honor not many people get and it is something you always dream of and I was very happy, very grateful,” Rahul added.

KL Rahul couldn't return with a win on his captaincy debut

Meanwhile, India ended up on the losing side in Rahul’s debut match as a skipper, after losing the match by seven wickets. With the series level at 1-1, the Proteas squad went on to win the final Test of the series and denied India, the historic feat of defeating South Africa in their backyard. Following the Test series, Kohli announced his decision of stepping down from captaincy which made Rahul one of the Indian players, who were in contention for the role. However, Rahul is still a contender for the role, despite the fact that BCCI has announced Rohit Sharma as the all format skipper.

(Image: bcci.tv)