Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers And Glenn Maxwell Dance Together After Beating SRH: WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a fantastic start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year. The Virat Kohli-led side became the first team in the 14th season to register two successive victories after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash on Wednesday. The franchise recently took to its Twitter account to give fans a glimpse of how the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell celebrated after pocketing the crucial contest.

RCB team 2021: Virat Kohli and co. shake a leg after beating SRH

RCB's star-studded batting order visibly struggled to score runs quickly against SRH's formidable bowling attack on the tricky surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Glenn Maxwell proved to be the only saving grace for them alongside skipper Virat Kohli. While Kohli played a steady knock of 33 at the top of the order, Maxwell contributed with 59 crucial runs in the middle to help the side reach a respectable total of 149.

The SRH side appeared to be the firm favourites to clinch the contest at one point in time as David Warner slammed a gutsy half-century to set the tone of the run-chase. However, the RCB bowlers staged a miraculous turnaround by running through the opposition's middle-order with a disciplined bowling performance. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed changed the dynamics of the game by dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the 17th over of SRH's innings.

The Virat Kohli-led side ultimately won the closely-fought battle by 6 runs. The RCB team are currently placed at the top of the points table, and they will be keen to carry their form in their upcoming fixtures as well. The franchise shared a video on their Twitter account after their triumphant victory against SRH in which Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were seen celebrating their win by dancing together.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021

The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 career got a new lease of life as he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 crore earlier this year in the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai. The swashbuckling batter has impressed by scoring 39 and 59 runs in his first two appearances for the franchise. The cricketer had an underwhelming run with Punjab Kings last year where he failed to hit a single six in the competition, and he will be looking to come up with a spirited performance for his new franchise this season.

Complete RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the RCB IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata, respectively. Here is the full RCB IPL 2021 schedule -

RCB team 2021

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

