Virat Kohli Advised Rest After Back Stiffness, BCCI Shares Update On Rahane's Injury

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen out of action at Team India's warm-up match against County Select XI on Tuesday. Addressing his absence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Kohli had been advised to rest after feeling some stiffness in his back.

"Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI shares update on Ajinkya Rahane's injury

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is also down with a hamstring swelling and was seen out of action in the warm-up game ahead of the India vs England series. Addressing his injury, the BCCI has informed that Rahane is expected to fully recover in time for the opening Test on August 4.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him (Rahane), and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham," the cricket body added.

KL Rahul shines in warm-up game

Indian's opening batsman KL Rahul shut critics down during the warm-up match against County Select XI on Tuesday after he played a knock of 101 to stake his claim into the playing XI. Filling in the position of wicket-keeper batsman with Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha down with COVID-19, KL Rahul smashed 101 runs in 150 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 1 six. This is his first 'first-class' hundred since the 149-run knock against England in 2018 in the warm-up game against Country XI.

The Indian team, led by Captain Virat Kohli, will play a five-match Test series against England scheduled from August 4. The series will also mark the start of the World Test Championship's next cycle. The high-octane battle will last a month as Kohli and his team attempt to end their Test series win drought in England. The last time India visited England for a Test series, the hosts defeated them by 4-1.

(With Agency Inputs)