Virat Kohli All Set To Become 3rd Indian After Tendulkar, Gavaskar To Accomplish Big Feat

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating a massive record during the fifth Test match between England and India. Kohli is just 40 runs away from completing 2,000 Test runs against England, a feat only two Indian batters have achieved in the past. If Kohli manages to score 40 runs in the one-off Test in Birmingham, he will become only the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to score 2,000 Test runs against England.

Kohli currently has 1,960 Test runs against England, which he has scored in 27 Tests at an impressive average of 43.55. The right-handed batter has five centuries against the Three Lions in the longest format, three of which came during the 2018 series. If Kohli manages to reach the milestone during the fifth Test match, he will be the slowest among the three batters. Sachin Tendulkar was the fastest Indian batter to complete 2,000 Test runs against England as he reached there in just 23 matches.

However, Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years as he has consistently failed to reach the three-digit mark in all three formats of the game. Kohli's last international century had come in 2019 during a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh. More than surpassing Tendulkar and Gavaskar, Kohli would be eager to score a century against England to end his long-lasting drought.

India's squad for one-off Test

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin (depending on weather conditions), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England have announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test. Ben Stokes will lead the England side in the one-off Test. Joe Root was the captain of the team when the first four matches were played last year.

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Image: ICC/PTI