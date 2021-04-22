Virat Kohli Almost Gets Fooled By Sanju Samson In Hilarious, Brainfade Moment At The Toss

The Match 16 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having won the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli invited the Royals to bat first. However, during the toss, both Kohli and RR captain Sanju Samson were involved in a comedy of errors.

Sanju Samson fools Virat Kohli by making him believe that he had lost the toss

It all happened when Kohli tossed the coin and Samson called 'tails'. But to Samson's disarray, the coin came down as 'heads' as RCB won the toss. That's when both skippers fist-pumped each other and subsequently, Samson fooled Kohli into believing that it was he who had won the toss as he walked towards presenter Ian Bishop.

Kohli also let Samson go and talk to Bishop. However, the RCB captain realised in time that it was actually he who had won the toss as he apologised and both captains burst out in laughter. Kohli came forward and quipped that he is not used to winning tosses which is true in a way. The Kohli toss record is actually abysmal.

The testament to Kohli's awful toss record is the recently concluded India vs England tour. Out of the 12 tosses in the series, the Indian captain could win just two and lost as many as 10 tosses. However, as far as Virat Kohli toss record in the ongoing IPL 2021 is concerned, the RCB captain has won three out of the four tosses which is a fact he would relish. He lost his only toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here's the video of Virat Kohli's brain-fade moment

Meanwhile, RCB have had a dream start to the 14th edition of the IPL as they have won all three games they have played. After 15 matches, they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. Notably, this is the first time in RCB's history that they have won the first three games of an IPL season. Virat Kohli's men have ticked all the boxes and have put in splendid performances, results of which are evident on the IPL 2021 points table.

RCB are placed second in the IPL 2021 points table with six points to their name. Their squad looks pretty balanced this year and the resurgence of Glenn Maxwell has provided that extra boost to their already star-studded batting line-up. RCB will look to continue with the winning momentum and go to the top of the table by beating Rajasthan.

RCB vs RR live streaming details

For the RCB vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network. For RCB vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RCB vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM