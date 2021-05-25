Virat Kohli Almost Pulls Out epic 'Accidental Crossbar Challenge'; FC Goa Praises Skipper

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who is currently in 'hard quarantine' before he flies to the United Kingdom to play ICC World Test Championship Final and Test series against England shared a hilarious football video on Tuesday. Virat Kohli on his social networking sites shared his video playing football and trying to attempt a goal from just outside the box. The prolific cricketer shared the video with a caption, 'Accidental crossbar challenge' with a laughing emoji.

In the video, Virat Kohli tries to shoot a goal far from the goal post, in fact outside the box. However, the 32-year-old batsman manages to bend it across to the far post, but only for the ball to hit the crossbar and bounce back. Kohli can be seen with his head in his hands expressing his excitement that he almost pulled out the amazing goal. Virat Kohli shared the video and wrote: "Accidental crossbar challenge"

As soon as Virat Kohli shared the video, FC Goa and India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav were among the many to praise the cricketer. FC Goa praised Virat Kohli's football skills and commented on his video saying 'Woah! What an effort!', while Kuldeep Yadav expressed his appreciation through a couple of emojis. Notably, Virat Kohli is the co-owner of FC Goa that is an Indian professional football club based in Goa, which competes in the Indian Super League.

Virat Kohli Lauded Post Raising ₹16 CR For World's Costliest Drug

Virat Kohli has once again shown his humanitarian nature by arranging funds for the world’s most expensive drug to save a child’s life. A kid named Ayaansh Gupta, suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), one of the rarest genetic disorders, needed a costly injection named ZolgenSMA worth INR 16 crore to get treated for the disease. Virat Kohli and his better-half were the ones who came forward to contribute.

The kid's parents who were unable to pay for their child's treatment took to social media to raise funds by creating a Twitter page named ‘AyaanshFightsSMA’. Several celebrities extended their support and contributed generously to help raise funds for Ayaansh's treatment. On Sunday, Ayaansh's parents Rupal and Yogesh Gupta took to Twitter and thanked Virat Kohli and his wife for their generosity as they had successfully purchased ZolgenSMA. Fans also lauded the power couple for helping the kid and his family in times of despair.

(Image Credits: Instagram-virat.kohli)