Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers Pick Up Rare Wickets In ICC's Latest, Special Video: WATCH

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday took to their Facebook handle and uploaded a unique compilation video of batsmen who have taken international wickets in the past. The interesting video features, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mahela Jayawardene, MS Dhoni and Aaron Finch among others. The ICC captioned the video, "When batsmen take wickets".

ICC uploads unique video of batsmen taking wickets

In the video, de Villiers is seen bowling in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 against Ireland where he cleans up John Money with a perfect in-seamer. The South African has nine international wickets to his name. On the other hand, Kohli is seen bowling in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 semi-final against West Indies where he dismissed opener Johnson Charles by getting him caught at long-off. The Indian captain has grabbed eight international wickets in his career.

Virat Kohli records

The Kohli records in bowling at the international level are not very impressive as the right-arm medium pacer rarely bowls. The 32-year-old has four wickets each in ODIs and T20Is at economy rates of 6.22 and 8.14. He also has two IPL wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Australia and India are currently playing in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to an awful start as they lost opener, Prithvi Shaw, on the second ball of the innings without a single run on the board.

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 16. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

