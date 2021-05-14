Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers played one of their best innings for RCB on this day in 2016

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and South African batting legend AB de Villiers played extraordinary innings for Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on this day in 2016. The two superstars forged a partnership of 229 runs off just 97 balls, providing a mouth-watering treat to fans at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. While Kohli scored 55-ball 109 runs, AB de Villiers smashed bowlers for a whopping 129 runs off just 52 balls. Unfortunately for Kohli, he couldn't stay at the crease until the end as he lost his wicket before the last ball of the first innings.

RCB was playing against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, who had won the toss and decided to bowl first. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle opened the innings for RCB with skipper Virat Kohli. However, Gayle was dismissed early for just 6 runs by Gujarat bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Then came AB de Villiers at the crease and he went on to score one of the fastest centuries of the IPL. de Villiers and Virat Kohli started showering boundaries and sixes as the duo hit 15 balls for four and a whopping 20 balls for six.

Meanwhile, when Gujarat batsmen came to bat in the second innings it looked like they have shifted to a different pitch all together because the batsmen were struggling to put away balls for runs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Gujarat Lions somehow managed to cross the 100-run mark and were bowled out for 104 runs. In the end, RCB won the match by 144 runs, which to this day remains the biggest victory for the franchise in terms of margin of runs.

RCB in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, RCB was cruising comfortably for a spot in the playoffs as the franchise was sitting at the number three position on the points table before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. Out of the 7 games that RCB played this season, the team managed to secure a victory in five of them. RCB lost just two games, one against Rajasthan Royals and another against Punjab Kings, which also turned out to be the franchise's last game before the suspension.

(Image Credit: PTI)

