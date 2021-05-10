Virat Kohli & AB De Villiers Played Scintillating Innings Against MI On This Day In 2015

On this day in 2015, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers notched up a massive 215-run partnership to power their team to victory at Wankhede stadium. Kohli later described the partnership as something that he would "take to his grave". The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015 edition saw Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers play outstanding innings against Mumbai Indians. AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 133 runs off just 59 balls, while Kohli remained not-out at 82 off 50 balls. The duo had started their partnership after RCB's opening batsman Chris Gayle was dismissed by Lasith Malinga for 13 runs in the 4th over of the game.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma-lead Mumbai Indians. The Blues struck early by picking up the key wicket of Chris Gayle, which forced AB de Villiers to come in early on in the innings. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli tore apart Mumbai bowlers to put up an amazing show at Wankhede as they smashed 235 runs in 20 overs for the loss of just 1 wicket. While Kohli's knock consisted of 6 boundaries and 4 maximums, de Villiers hit a whopping 19 boundaries and 4 sixes.

When Mumbai Indians came to bat in the second innings, they failed to chase down the target and were restricted for 196/7 in 20 overs. Mumbai opener Parthiv Patel was dismissed run-out, courtesy of Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard were the only two batsmen who contributed with the bat, while the rest of the Mumbai line-up was dismissed cheaply by RCB bowlers. In the end, RCB won the game by 39 runs and AB de Villiers was awarded the player of the match trophy for his extraordinary batting.

RCB in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, RCB was cruising comfortably for a spot in the playoffs as the franchise was sitting at the number three position on the points table before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. Out of the 7 games that RCB played this season, the team managed to secure a victory in five of them. RCB lost just two games, one against Rajasthan Royals and another against Punjab Kings, which also turned out to be the franchise's last game before the suspension.

