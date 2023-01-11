Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Celebrate Daughter Vamika's Birthday With Heartfelt Posts

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have shared adorable pictures with their daughter, Vamika, after she turned two on January 11.

As Vamika turns two, Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the two with the caption: 'My heartbeat is 2.' Similarly, Anushka also took to Instagram and shared a picture with her daughter and wrote the caption, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

Kohli's brilliant century helps India beat Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

A day before Virat Kohli celebrated Vamika's second birthday, he guided Team India to an outstanding 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI. The 34-year-old brought up his 45th hundred in the format by smacking 113 runs off just 87 deliveries, an inning that included 12 fours and a six. This was his second consecutive ton in this format, having also smacked one in the last ODI he played against Bangladesh last month.

After a relatively difficult 2022, there is no better way for Kohli to end the year with a century and begin the next year also with a hundred. The 34-year-old believes that his resurgence to form is a result of the one-month-long break he took that helped him calm down at a time he himself did not know he needed it.

In an interview put up on bcci.tv, Kohli can be seen discussing the frustration that was creeping in inside him and how the break helped him calm down. "In my case, denial and frustration were creeping in. I was very cranky and very snappy in my space. It was not fair to (wife) Anushka (Sharma), and my close ones. It's not fair to the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective," said the 34-year-old in conversation with Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking of how taking a break helped him, Kohli added, "Sometimes your mindset goes up and down when you play so much, keeping that mental freshness is helping me. When I returned relaxed in Asia Cup, I started enjoying training again, which is how I have always played cricket."