Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma To Raise Fund For COVID-19 Relief, Say 'we Will Win This War'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday announced how they are planning to contribute towards COVID-19 relief work in India as they urged fans and family to join them in the initiative. Kohli and Anushka took to social media, where they launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. Kohli and Anushka announced that they are starting a campaign in Ketto and the proceeds will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. Kohli and Anushka had pledged to provide support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hi, guys. Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic. And it really pains us to see our country suffer like this. We are grateful to all the people who are working day and night for us, their dedication is appreciated. But it's time we stand with them in this fight. So, Anushka and I have started a fundraiser on Ketto and the money raised will go towards COVID-19 relief. And we request you all to join the initiative and donate. Every little bit makes a difference. To our family, friends, and fans, the time is to stand together and move forward. We will overcome this together. We will win this war if we are in this together. Stay safe, Jai Hind!," Anushka and Kohli can be heard saying in the video message.

IPL postponed

Kohli returned home on May 5, a day after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed. Kohli was pictured outside his apartment building in Mumbai, where he reached from Ahmedabad the suspension of IPL 2021. Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had moved to Ahmedabad after playing the first leg of the tournament in Chennai and then a couple of games in Mumbai. However, on Monday, ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL confirmed that the match has been rescheduled after two players from the opposition camp tested positive for COVID-19. But Tuesday came as the worst day for cricket fans all over the world as IPL announced an indefinite suspension of the league as multiple players returned positive results.

India is currently battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged havoc across the country for the past couple of weeks. India has been registering more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for the past 12 days. The country recorded more than 4,14,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours and as many as 3,900 people died during the same period. The cumulative total from the start of the pandemic now stands at 21 million cases and over 2,34,000 deaths across India, which is only second to the United States.

(Image Credit: PTI)



