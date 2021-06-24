Virat Kohli And Co Likely To Face More Bad News After WTC Final Loss; Read Details

After concluding India vs New Zealand final where New Zealand emerged as the first WTC Final winner, Team India is set to face England in a 5-match Test series. The first Test match from India vs England Test series will take place in the first week of August due to which the Indian team is left with a lot of spare time in between. However, a question mark has been raised on the bio-bubble break that Virat Kohli and his men were expected to receive after the India vs New Zealand Final.

Team India may face a challenging situation after the WTC Final loss

Virat Kohli and co. may face some challenges with their stay in England as the coronavirus cases in the UK saw a slight rise. The UK government has relaxed some of the COVID-19 regulations due to which the UK saw an average weekly rise of 11,151 cases on June 23. Due to the growing threat, the BCCI is reconsidering the bio-bubble break that was supposed to be given to the Indian team.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/emyM8fsibi — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal spoke to InsideSport about the bio-bubble break situation of the Indian team after the World Test Championship Final. He said that they were monitoring the situation and if the condition worsens, they will take a call accordingly. He further stated that they haven’t taken a final call on the decision of the bio-bubble relief that will be given to the Indian team yet.

UK coronavirus cases on the rise

As per JHU CSSE COVID-19 Data, the UK saw zero new cases on April 9, 2021, with a weekly average of 2,379. However, the UK coronavirus cases are growing since then and the UK registered 15,882 new cases on June 23, 2021. Considering the rising trend in the UK coronavirus cases, the BCCI is expected to reconsider the bio-bubble break of the Indian players due to which Virat Kohli and his men may have to spend more time in the bio-bubble environment.

India vs England 2021 Test series

The Indian team will face England in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The England team lost its recent Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 whereas the Indian team faced defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final where the Kiwis emerged as the first WTC Final winner.

Image Source: ICC