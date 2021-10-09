Virat Kohli And Co To Share Space With Eoin Morgan's England Team During T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup is due to begin later this month in the United Arab Emirates, with 12 nations competing for the trophy. Teams have already begun to arrive in the United Arab Emirates in order to complete their required 6-day quarantine period and begin training early. The Virat Kohli-led team will reportedly share space with Eoin Morgan and his team during the World Cup since England has now booked rooms in the same hotel as their Indian counterparts.

According to news agency ANI, the England cricket team will stay at the same Th8 Palm hotel in Dubai, where Indian players have already been booked for the World Cup. As per the report, a source told the news agency that Chennai Super Kings franchise members are staying at the same hotel for their IPL 2021 campaign. Meanwhile, several Indian players, whose IPL campaign has come to an end, have already checked in. They will be joined by the rest of the Indian squad players after the IPL 2021 is over, which is on October 15.

"Yes, Indian players will have the English team as company as they will be staying at Th8 Palm. the Indian players who are done with IPL duties have already moved into the hotel," the news agency quoted the source as saying.

2021 T20 World Cup

The ICC has placed England in Group 1 for the T20 World Cup, which also includes Australia, West Indies, and South Africa. England will play its first game of the marquee ICC event against the West Indies on October 23. England had unveiled its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup earlier last month.

England's squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Meanwhile, India will play its opening game of the T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24. India has also announced its squad for the World Cup. The most surprising exclusions from the Indian squad were that of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom have shown great form in the ongoing IPL 2021.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami.

(Image: PTI)