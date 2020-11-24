Virat Kohli And Co. Win First-ever Day-Night Test In India On Nov 24, 2019; Watch Video

As the Men in Blue prepare to play the Australians in the first India vs Australia Day Night Test in Adelaide this December, we take a look back at India's first-ever Day-Night Test match win. Exactly a year ago, on November 24, 2019, India won their first Day-Night, Pink ball Test match. With the Test formats waning in popularity, the then newly-elected BCCI President Sourav Ganguly convinced both sides that people would turn up for a Test if it started later in the day, setting the stage for the marquee event.

India vs Bangladesh Day Night test 2019

As India took on Bangladesh for the first country's first Day-Night Test, the ambience was nothing short of a festival, with all of Kolkata bathed in a pink glow and even a giant pink ball flying over the Eden Gardens. The sheer significance the match took on was apparent in the presence Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina coming in to open the game. Ganguly had spared no expense in promoting the pomp and circumstance surrounding the event, and the full stands were a credit to his efforts.

India was already 1-0 up in the series, having beaten Bangladesh by a thumping innings and 130 runs in the first Test. This could not have been engineered to be a more perfect situation for the team to take up a somewhat uncertain art. Just a handful of players on the team had ever handled the pink ball and Bangladesh made for the perfect opposition. Going into the game, Kohli had admitted that there was still some doubt as to what the ball would do in different conditions.

India vs Bangladesh Day Night test 2019: Highlights

However, the skipper's fears turned out to be unfounded. Bangladesh came out to bat first on a not-so-green Eden pitch and had a spectacular batting collapse. Ishant Sharma's 5 for 22, backed up by three wickets from Umesh Yadav and two from Mohammad Shami decimated an already inexperienced Bangladeshi side for just 106 in 30.3 overs.

India's batting innings also produced many memorable moments. The packed stands at Eden Gardens were treated to a brilliant 136 runs from Virat Kohli, along with half-century stands by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Declaring at 347, India set Bangladesh a fairly simple task. Another mini batting collapse courtesy of Ishant Sharma brought out Mushfiqur Rahim, whose 74 off 96 was the only noteworthy performance in an otherwise average scorecard.

With Mahmudullah retired hurt, Umesh Yadav's 42nd over wicket of Al-Amin Hossain completed his five-for - the second by an Indian pacer in this match - and won India their first Day-Night, Pink ball Test victory. Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match - which also became India's first victory at home without a single wicket from a spinner.

