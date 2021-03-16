Virat Kohli And Ravi Shastri's Common Weakness In Ahmedabad Bio-bubble Revealed

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are two of the leading men of Indian cricket. While Kohli is the face of modern-day cricket in India, Shastri is the guiding force behind the Men in Blue. Kohli and Shastri are currently in Ahmedabad for the five-match India vs England T20I series where they are toiling hard to overcome the challenge of a formidable England T20I team.

Besides cricket, the two are also gorging on some delicious food in Ahmedabad, a city that is renowned for a wide variety of mouth-watering snacks. According to the latest and exclusive information available with Republic World, Indian cricketers and coaching staff are enjoying Gujarati delicacies like patra, sev khamani, khaman, fafda and bhakharvadi to name a few.

The Indian team is currently staying at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad. The staff at the hotel informed Republic World that they had ice cream bars in the recreational area but Jamun sorbet and dark chocolate were the two flavours preferred by both Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. The Virat Kohli diet is as comprehensive as it gets and the cricketer doesn't compromise at all with his eating habits. But it seems the Indian skipper has a weakness in the form of ice cream bars.

On the other hand, Ravi Shastri memes have ruled the internet in recent times over his perceived fondness for alcohol, something which the coach himself clarified and took it sportingly.

Virat Kohli diet revelation puts question mark over veganism claims

The staff also informed Republic that Kohli consumes organic egg preparations for breakfast, which totally contradicts some fans' 'Virat Kohli vegan' claims in recent times. Kohli, during an interview with Graham Bensinger, had spoken about the impact of a non-dairy and non-meat diet on his body, having supposedly adopted it despite his liking for non-vegetarian food. However, it is believed that the Indian captain is not 100% vegan. Moreover, it has also been revealed that besides organic egg preparations, the Delhi cricketer prefers double shot espresso while working out, patra as well and other Gujarati food as of now during his stay in Ahmedabad.

How much is Ravi Shastri net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Ravi Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (â‚¹58 crore). However, this figure is unverified and cannot be guaranteed to be true. His net worth also constitutes his cool car collection and a lavish home in Mumbai. Moreover, Shastri serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of India Resources Limited and he has also invested a whopping â‚¹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East.

SOURCE: BCCI