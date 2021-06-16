Virat Kohli And Ravindra Jadeja's Photoshoots Ahead Of WTC Final 2021 Woo Fans

The anticipation for the inaugural World Test Championship increases with each passing day as the marquee event inches closer. The two star-studded teams are slated to battle it out in a thrilling game of Test cricket in the ultimate clash of the competition. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, the Indian team stars took part in a photoshop. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja wooed fans with their stunning looks as they seem raring to go for the all-important clash.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja steal the show with their stunning photoshoots

Both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to play a major role for the Indian cricket team in the impending IND vs NZ WTC Final. The skipper Virat Kohli is also the side's premier batsman and his contribution with the bat will be the key for India in their game against New Zealand. Interestingly, both the players also played alongside each other during the U-19 World Cup semi-final for India against New Zealand back in 2008.

Ahead of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its social media accounts to share snapshots from Virat Kohli's pre-game photoshoot. The player looked animated in some of the pictures, while he sent across a message to the Kiwis with the intensity in his eyes in the other pictures. Apart from the star batsman, Ravindra Jadeja also delighted fans by sharing images from his photoshoot. The dynamic all-rounder impressed fans by donning the new Indian Test jersey.

IND vs NZ WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

WTC Final live streaming information

The live telecast of the IND vs NZ WTC Final will be available on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, fans who wish to watch the match online can catch the WTC Final live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. One can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams for live scores and updates of the encounter.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav.

Image source: AP