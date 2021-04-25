Virat Kohli & RCB Have An Important Message As India Battles Second Wave Of COVID-19

Skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates from Royal Challengers Bangalore have come up with a very special message as India battles the second wave of COVID-19. RCB and all the members associated with the franchise have urged all the citizens of the country to stay at home and more importantly, stay safe.

'Stay home. Stay safe'

"Hi, I am Virat Kohli. As a captain, I try to lead from the front and help people around me. I request all of you to do the same. Sanitize your hands, step out only when it's absolutely necessary, and wear your masks at all times. Protect yourself, your family, and, everyone around you", said Kohli in a video posted by RCB on their official Twitter handle.

"Hi guys, this is AB de Villiers here. You can't wait for a superhero when the going gets tough. You gotta be the superhero and with the COVID pandemic, the best way to keep yourself and others safe is by staying at home. When you absolutely have to go out, make sure you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Together, let's survive these tough times", said ABD.

Coming back to the on-field action, the three-time finalists will be locking horns with former champions Chennai Super Kings in what is expected to be a blockbuster southern derby at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Who will come out on top in the southern derby?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings had a great start to the IPL 2021 season and both teams are sitting at the first and second position on the points table respectively and it remains to be seen who will be at the 'Numero Uno' spot after the end of Sunday's southern derby.

RCB, who are currently on a roll will be hoping to register their fifth straight win of this edition of the tournament whereas, CSK will also be looking to keep their winning run going. Their only loss came against Delhi Capitals in their opening match a fortnight ago and since then, the three-time winners have overcome all their opponents convincingly. The MS Dhoni-led side had succeeded in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller earlier this week.

(Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets/Twitter)