Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant Have Hearty Laugh Behind The Scenes After Pulsating IPL Contest

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was a very happy man after his team's close win over Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2021 league match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

By the virtue of this win, RCB has registered their fifth win of the ongoing season and occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in IPL 2021 points table. However, what really stood out here was that Virat was seen having some fun with his Delhi counterpart Rishabh Pant and it was all smiles at the end of the day.

Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant have some fun after a thrilling contest

In a video that was posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle, both Kohli and Pant were seen having a gala time after the end of a pulsating contest. In the video, the current Indian skipper can be seen talking about a cricketing shot and how it supposedly needs to be executed as the youngster was listening to it keenly before having a hearty laugh over it. After a while, even Virat Kohli himself bursts into laughter. At the end of the video, it is also revealed that the pacers of both sides- Mohammed Siraj, and, Avesh Khan were also a part of the conversation.

Watch the video here:

Even the passionate cricket fans were really impressed after having watched this priceless BTS moment. Here's what they had to say.

RCB hold their nerves to register a close win

After being asked to bat first by DC captain Pant, RCB posted a challenging total of 171/5 from their overs riding on a stupendous batting performance by 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who took the DC bowlers to the cleaners with a counter-attacking knock after Bangalore were reduced to 60/3 in the ninth over. He remained unbeaten on a 42-ball 75 at a strike rate of 178.57 including three boundaries and five maximums.

In reply, DC lost their top order and was reeling at 92/4 before the middle-order duo of skipper Rishabh Pant, and, Shimron Hetmyer resurrected the innings with a 78-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, Mohammed Siraj bowled a tight last over and even though Pant did manage to hit a couple of boundaries off the final two deliveries, it was too late by then as they fell short by a run.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/TWITTER)