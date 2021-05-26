Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Eclipsed By Dinesh Karthik In Remarkable Aspect; Here's How

Considering the prowess of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in all forms of cricket it is surprising to see any other Indian batsman surpass both of them in any record. Both Kohli and Sharma continue to leave a legacy of their own, having led Team India to several victories over the years. But this is how Dinesh Karthik eclipsed both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in one aspect.

Dinesh Karthik beats both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this aspect

While Dinesh Karthik may not be widely known as one of the best T20 finishers for Team India, he still has a better strike rate record than both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In a total of 32 matches, DK has scored 399 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 146.15. The former KKR captain has scored a total of 42 fours and 15 sixes.

On the other hand, Kohli has scored 3159 runs in a total of 90 matches at a strike rate of 139.04. The Indian captain has scored a stunning 285 fours and 90 sixes in this stellar run. On the other hand, Sharma has scored 2864 runs in a total of 113 matches at a strike rate of just 138.96. Considering the Hitman has scored a remarkable 252 fours and 133 sixes, fans would expect his strike rate to be much higher. The strike rate of the top six Indian batsmen in T20I for team India is mentioned below with Hardik Pandya leading the way while Virender Sehwag is in third.

Not surprising to see @hardikpandya7 & @dineshkarthik at the top here.

Both have been great T20 finishers for #TeamIndia. — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) May 24, 2021

Hardik Pandya stats

Ever since Hardik Pandya made his T20I debut for team India in 2016, he has been a great addition. Pandya not only has a stellar batting record but he can also be used as an extra bowling option. The allrounder has often been relied upon to finish the innings with a bang and lead the side to a big score.

As a result, Pandya has a staggering strike rate of 147.66. In a total of 48 matches and 32 innings, the allrounder has scored a total of 474 runs, including 27 fours and 30 sixes. Fans can expect the allrounder to also play a pivotal role at the T20 World Cup 2021. As for the T20 World Cup 2021, it is understood that the ICC will have a meeting on June 1 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India and decide whether the world cup, which is slated to be held in India in October-November, can go ahead as planned.