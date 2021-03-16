Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Common Likings In Ahmedabad Biobubble Divulged By BCCI

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continue to stay in Ahmedabad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Amidst the bio-bubble, the two cricketers had to make some changes to their diet, according to information given by a Team India source to Republic World. Apparently, their diet change has had no impact on their performances, as Sharma starred in the Test series while Kohli’s recent 73* brought the T20I series to levelling terms.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli diet revelation amidst India vs England series

Team India is currently staying at the hotel, Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad for the five-match India vs England T20I series. According to the latest exclusive information available with Republic World, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made some significant changes to their diet. Both cricketers have resorted to the Gujarati delicacies as foods like Patra, Sev Khamani, Khaman, Fafda and Bhakharvadi are just to name a few that are included in their diet these days.

Rohit Sharma has always been known for his love for Vada Pavs while captain Kohli is known for his strict diet. However, the information available at Republic World indicates that both cricketers have named their preferences in breakfast choices in the team’s bio-bubble. Sharma’s bio-bubble diet now includes Mumbai style fried eggs on brown toasts coupled with black coffee. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli diet also includes organic egg preparations for breakfast and a double shot espresso while working out.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

The ‘Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma’ topic of discussion has often sparked much debate among fans of the two cricketers. The two batting legends are among the leading T20I run-aggregators in the world. They have been at the helm of many of India’s famous wins across all formats for the past several years.

India vs England scorecard and series updates

India, on the back of captain Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass, won the second T20I by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1. England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

