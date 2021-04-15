Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar-backed Indian Brand Raises INR 30 Crore In Debt Funding

Among the many Indian sports personalities who have chosen to jump onto the apparel bandwagon in recent years, it is Indian skipper Virat Kohli's association with 'Wrogn' that has stood out the most over the years. Owned by the Bengaluru-based fashion company Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL), Wrogn first joined hands with Kohli in 2013. A lesser-known fact, however, is that while Kohli helped co-created the brand, giving him a much higher stake in the workings of the company than his social media posts suggest, he was brought in by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who has been an investor in USPL since 2013.

KKR IPL 2021 jersey sponsors 'Wrogn' in financial trouble?

With the star power of two of the most recognisable faces in cricket behind it, it is unsurprising that 'Wrogn' is one of the fastest-growing celebrity apparel brands in the country. Founded by Anjana Reddy in 2012, USPL also has solid support from its other backers, with e-commerce giant Flipkart and venture capital fund Accel both heavily invested in it. According to a report by Inc42, the company had raised a whopping $13.5 million (â‚¹100 crores) in a Series E funding round from Accel back in 2018.

With the company looking to strengthen its online presence and Flipkart looking to increase its apparel offerings, the two companies joined hands in November 2020, during USPL's Series F round. Having greatly benefitted from these associations, Wrogn has now signed on two major deals in the IPL 2021: as the official KKR IPL 2021 jersey partners and the DC IPL 2021 jersey sponsors. However, going by the latest reports, USPL may be in some trouble and are now looking to raise â‚¹30 crores in debt funding despite doing seemingly well.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to cricketaddictor.com, Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated to be a massive â‚¹900 crores. This figure comprises of Kohli's earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player as well as his time at the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). As the captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the best batsmen in the world in all formats of the game, Kohli is guaranteed a â‚¹7 crore per annum salary from the BCCI. He has also earned a whopping â‚¹143.20 crores from just the IPL in 13 years.

One of the most marketable faces in the country, Kohli has endorsed many popular brands like Myntra, Wellman, Himalaya, Mobile Premier League, Volini and Boost over the years. In February 2017, Virat Kohli signed a deal with One8, a sports fashion brand owned by Puma. As per Forbes, his association with One8 is worth â‚¹110 crores. Kohli also has significant investments in MuveAcoustics and Wrogn (which is worth â‚¹13.2 crores according to recent multiple reports).

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

