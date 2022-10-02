Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Sweat It Out In Practice Session Ahead Of 2nd T20I Vs SA; WATCH

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I of their three-match series on Sunday. India are currently 1-0 ahead in the contest courtesy of their 8-wicket victory in the first match on Friday. While Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul played a crucial role with the bat, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar were phenomenal with the ball for India as they helped their side secure a lead in the series.

Ahead of the second T20I on Sunday, Team India players took to the ground at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for a practice session. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav were among the Indian players who were seen sweating it out in the practice session. The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to post a video, where Indian players were seen training hard under the sun.

#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa.



Will they seal the series today? LIVE action commences at 7 PM IST.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OQOPKC8JwW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, South African skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first in the 2nd T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.

India vs South Arica, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

