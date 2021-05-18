Virat Kohli & Team To Receive 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose Under UK Health Department's Guidance

The United Kingdom health department is most likely to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the travelling Indian players, who have already received their first dose here in India. According to news agency ANI, Virat Kohli and his team will be given the second dose of vaccine under the guidance of the UK's health department when they will be eligible as per rules. The Indian team is expected to leave for England on June 2, where they will participate in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with New Zealand before playing a Test series against the host.

"The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," ANI quoted the source as saying.

Most of the Indian players, who are slated to travel to the UK next month, have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma are amongst those who have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Indian cricketers have reportedly taken the Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by UK's AstraZeneca firm in collaboration with Oxford University, meaning the vaccine will be available in England.

India's tour of England

India will play a one-off Test against New Zealand starting June 18 to decide the inaugural winner of the World Test Championship. New Zealand players arrived in Southampton on May 17, while the Indian contingent is expected to leave for England next month. New Zealand will also play a two-match Test series against England ahead of the WTC final next month. Meanwhile, the Indian squad will have to quarantine for 10 days in England, for which arrangements have been made at a hotel in Ageas Bowl, where the team will stay and train for the WTC final.

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).



