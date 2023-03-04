Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple; WATCH

Team India lost the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Indore by a margin of nine wickets and now their main focus will be on wining the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Amidst all the action former India captain Virat Kohli was seen worshiping at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Visuals of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma went viral on the social media as the couple looked absolutely adorable in the traditional attire and were seen sitting at the Mahakaleshwar temple's main door. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for their spirituality as it is not the first time they have been to a holy place.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple; Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, before this, have visited holy places such as the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Vrindavan or the Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram in Rishikesh.

Virat Kohli is a part of the Indian team which is playing against Australia at home. The former Indian skipper has not been able to score many runs in the series and is finding a way to get back into form in the Test format. The veteran India batsman would be looking to gain his in the longest format in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad,

Virat has not been able to score a century in Tests for the last three years and the last time when he scored a ton was in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli had been going through a rough patch in international cricket for a very long time and he ended his drought of hundreds by scoring a century against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India need a win in the 4th Test

Team India currently lead the series 2-1 and they have got no option but to win the fourth Test to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9, 2023.

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final which is set to be played in June this year. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval ground of London.