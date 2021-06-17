Virat Kohli Announces Team India's WTC Final Playing XI; Mohammed Siraj Misses Out 

A day before stepping onto the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to face New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, skipper Virat Kohli announced the playing XI of Team India. Virat Kohli on Thursday in a pre-match press conference said that he is excited to play the WTC Final it is like every other Test match. "We are not here for a one-off Test. We are here for six Tests and the first Test begins tomorrow."

Team India's Playing XI For WTC Final

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

ICC announces WTC Final Winning prize

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in an official release announced that the winners of the much-awaited ICC WTC Final between India Vs New Zealand will take home a purse of $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game. The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC Standings Powered by MRF Tyres is $450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each.

While India and New Zealand are the top two teams of ICC Team rankings, Australia, England and Pakistan are at third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

(Image Credits: PTI/@BCCI/Twitter)