Virat Kohli Says That The Series Against Australia Will Be An 'evenly-contested One'

Virat Kohli spoke about taking on Aaron Finch-led Australia during the press conference ahead of the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Mumbai on Tuesday.

''Yeah, they are a stronger side than the side that came last time to India but they still won the series but the time they came before that were full-strength where we won the series. So actually you can have the most experienced or skilled players but if you don't play well as a team in that series, you won't win which happened with us last time and when we went to Australia the similar thing happened with them," Kohli said. "So that shows you how competitive that series is between the two teams and it is never a dominating series. It is always 3-2, 2-1 that kind of series. So, yeah it's gonna be exciting. It's a short series. Maybe five games would have been more exciting but still taking on Australia, even in our conditions they have played so much IPL cricket'', Virat Kohli further stated.

''Now they are pretty experienced in our conditions. They know what they need to do and having played a lot against each other, we know strengths and weaknesses either sides. Yeah, it is always a good and a tough challenge playing Australia purely because of the skillset and the mindset that they bring on the field,'' he added.

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

(Image Courtesy: AP)