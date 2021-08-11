Virat Kohli Backs Rishabh Pant's Short-form Approach In Tests, Says 'That's How He Plays'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday, August 11, said Rishabh Pant is not going to change the way he approaches the game. While speaking at a virtual press conference, Kohli said Pant knows his role in the side very well and that he understands when to play some quickfire shots and went to go defensive. Kohli said whenever there is a 50-50 chance of India winning the game, Pant will always take the chance and go for the kill, adding "That's how he plays and that is who he is".

'He is going to play this way'

"This is basically how he plays. he has the capability to carry on and play a long inning in that manner. It necessarily does not have to be a very defensive role, when there is the demand of the situation, he is intelligent enough to understand. If we are looking to save a game, you would not see him play those kinds of shots. Wherever there is a 50-50 situation and he can change the game, he will take the chance," Kohli said ahead of the second Test match.

Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in the first Test match against England, where he helped India score some quick runs with his fiery cameo. Pant scored 25 off 20 balls at a time when India was 4 wickets down for 112 runs while chasing 183 in the first innings. "That's how he plays and that is who he is. We want him to be that way. From Rishabh, we expect that he plays the innings that change the momentum of the game and take that balance towards us. He is going to play this way," Kohli added.

The first Test match between England and India ended in a draw after rain interrupted the final day of play. For the most part, India appeared dominant, but England skipper Joe Root's excellent performance in the third innings offered the hosts a chance to make a comeback on the last day. However, due to inclement weather on Day 5, the play was never resumed, and the Test was declared a draw.

Image: AP/PTI

