Virat Kohli Backs Sachin Tendulkar's Call For 'Best Of 3' Format In Future WTC Finals

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of their commanding win in the India vs New Zealand final, the Kiwis became the maiden WTC champions. Notably, the WTC Final was marred with unfavourable climatic conditions which forced the game to go into the designated Reserve Day and eventually it was New Zealand who kept their nerves to win the high-octane clash.

WTC Final winner: Virat Kohli disagrees with WTC Final format, wants three-match series to decide winners in future

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was pretty vocal during the post-match press conference where he opened up on a plethora of aspects from the India vs New Zealand final. During the media interaction, Kohli admitted that New Zealand are the deserving winners of the WTC, however, he disagreed with the ICC's format of deciding WTC winners over a single game and called out for the upcoming championships to be decided in a series comprising a minimum of three Tests.

Kohli said that he is not in absolute agreement with deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of just one game. He added that if it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series or totally blow away the other team. Kohli reckoned that it can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore which he said is something he doesn't believe.

According to Kohli, it has to be a hard grind and the WTC Final format is something that definitely needs to be worked around in the future. The Indian captain reiterated that at the end of a three-match series, there's effort, there's ups and downs and there are situations changing during the course of the series which gives teams a chance to rectify the things they have done in the first game. Kohli opined that it will enable to see who is the better side and will be a good measure of how things really are.

As a result, Kohli stated that they are not too bothered by the result because they understand what they have done as a Test side over the last 3-4 years and not just over the last 18 months. So, he reckoned that this is not a measure of who they are as a team and the ability and the potential they have had for so many years now.

Reiterating his point, Virat Kohli stated that the way the game went and with whatever time the teams got on the field, why wouldn't one want to see two more Tests of the same teams battling it out and, eventually, being the worthy winners of the World Test Championship. Kohli said that historically all the great series in Test cricket have taken place over a period of three matches or five matches perhaps, with two teams going against each other and those series become memorable.

Elaborating further, Kohli said that he is not saying this because they are not on the winning side. He added that for the sake of Test cricket and for this saga to be absolutely memorable, it has to happen over a period of three games minimum, so that you have a series to remember. The 32-year old added that there are going to be ups and downs throughout, with two quality sides going at each other, knowing that there's so much on the line.

Notably, earlier this month, Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, had suggested that a "best of three finals" would have been ideal to decide the winner of the inaugural Test Championship. Speaking about the same in an interview with Reuters, Sachin Tendulkar seconded Ravi Shastri's views and said that India played all four Tests in Australia and four Test matches against England at home following that series. He added that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team has been playing full series to reach the final and suddenly after reaching the final, there is just one match to decide which is the best team in the world in Test cricket.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC TWITTER/ AP