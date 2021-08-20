Virat Kohli, BCCI Top Leadership 'informally' Discuss Roadmap For T20 World Cup

During the second Test match at Lord's, Indian captain Virat Kohli and the BCCI's top leadership are reported to have "informally" discussed India's roadmap for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. A senior official familiar with the matter told news agency PTI on Friday that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah held a meeting with Kohli to discuss India's roadmap going into the marquee ICC event in October.

"Yes, BCCI top bosses did meet Kohli but let's say that it will not be fair to divulge the finer details of the discussion. But with very little time left for the T20 World Cup and India not having any games prior to the (IPL), the discussion was more about the roadmap going into the event," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

ICC trophies eluding Kohli

Kohli recently led India to a famous victory at Lord's, winning the game by a whopping margin of 151 runs, courtesy of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Kohli's dismal captaincy at ICC events may come back to haunt him if India fails to perform at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Under Kohli's captaincy, India have reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup, and the final of World Test Championship, all of which his team lost despite good show throughout the course of those competitions.

Team India is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Indian players, who are currently engaged in a five-match Test series against England, will go directly to the UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021. The Indians will not be playing any practice series ahead of the World Cup. However, they will participate in the remainder of IPL, which will also take place at the same venues as the World Cup and should work as a preparation ground for the ICC event. The BCCI is expected to face a massive headache while selecting the team for the World Cup, given the pool of players available for selection.

Image Credit: PTI