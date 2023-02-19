Virat Kohli Becomes 2nd Indian Cricketer To Go Past 25000 International Runs, 6th Overall

Virat Kohli goes past an incredible feat during the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar. Kohli has breached the 25000-run mark in International Cricket. He is 6th overall to register this record and 1st of the 21st century.

While India are on the way to go 2-0 up in the series an individual accolade has been ethched with none other than Virat Kohli. During the fourth innings chase of a low-scoring match, Kohli scored his 25th thousand run in International Cricket. Kohli is only the 6th in the world to have achieved this feat and he is the fastest overall to get there.

As soon as Kohli completed this milestone, the fans and different outfits present on social media began congratulating the modern-day great. Here are a few of the reactions.

A promise made with BDM, carried with Nike and full-filled with MRF! 🇮🇳



Can't be a better place to get 25000 runs with 53.64 Average ❤



Upon reaching the figure, Kohli could not further his innings as he got out after scoring 20 runs in the second Innings.

India Vs Australia 2nd Test: Till now

After putting 263 in the first Innings, Australia made a comeback when courtesy of Nathan Lyon's 5-wicket haul the visitors bundled out the hosts at 262. However, in the second innings which was crucial, Australia could not set up a challenging total. On Day 3, Jadeja got 7 Aussie players out and hence only 115 were put on board as the target score for India. As of now, India are 97/4 and just 18 runs are there between them and another victory. India is all set to go 2-0 up in the series.