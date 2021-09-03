Virat Kohli Becomes First & Only Asian In The World To Achieve THIS Social Media Milestone

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Asian and the only Indian in the world to reach 150 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. Kohli achieved the milestone on Friday, at a time when India is busy playing in the fourth Test match against England. Kohli is currently 19th on the list of most followed handles on Instagram, right beneath Trinidad and Tobago musician Nicki Minaj, who has 155 million followers. Kohli is only the fourth sportsperson to breach the 150 million followers mark on Instagram after football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.

Earlier in June, the Indian batting legend had become the first Asian and only Indian to reach 125 million followers on Instagram. Kohli was also the first Indian to reach 75 million followers. No other Indian Instagram user has been able to breach the 75 million mark as yet. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is the second most followed Indian on the Facebook-owned platform and she has 67.7 million followers at the time of publishing this story. Just recently, Kohli was named the most valuable celebrity in India as he overtook the likes of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, both actors in the Hindi film industry.

Kohli also has millions of followers on other social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Kohli enjoys over 43.5 million followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, while more than 47.9 million people follow him on Facebook.

India vs England 4th Test

Virat Kohli is currently leading India in the fourth Test match against England at The Oval, where his side is putting up a courageous fight after a debacle in the first innings. Even though not in good form according to his critics and fans, Kohli scored a beautiful half-century in the first innings to help his side accumulate some runs when the rest of the batting line-up was crumbling in front of his eyes.

The Kohli-led side eventually put up 191 runs on the board before the Indian bowlers raged havoc and dismissed three England batters to finish Day 1 on a high. England resumed batting on Day 2 at an overnight score of 53/3 with Dawid Malan and Craig Overton at the crease. Both players were dismissed by Umesh Yadav early in the day. Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope put on a good partnership together and took England from 62/5 to 151/6. At the time of publishing this story, Pope is still intact in the middle and is batting at 61 with Moeen Ali as his partner.

Image: PTI