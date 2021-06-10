Virat Kohli Becomes First Asian & Only Cricketer In World To Achieve THIS Milestone

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently became the first Asian in the world to reach 125 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. He is also the only cricketer on the list. Earlier this year, Kohli had become the first cricketer to enter the elite club of people with more than 100 million followers on Instagram. Kohli currently ranks number 21st on the list of most followed personalities on Instagram, just below model Kourtney Kardashian, who has 1 million more followers than the Indian batting superstar. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 290 million followers, followed by Dwayne Johnson with 244 million.

After Kohli, actor Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are most followed Indians on Instagram with 64 and 62 million followers respectively. Singer Neha Kakkar is another Indian to crack the top-50 most followed personalities on Instagram as she enjoys a base of over 58 million followers. For comparison, footballer David Beckham has 66 million followers on Instagram, while Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel has 70 million. Even popular musicians such as Drake (82m) and Katy Perry (122m) have fewer followers compared to the Indian captain.

Kohli also has millions of followers on other social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Kohli enjoys over 40 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, while more than 46 million people follow him on Facebook. Kohli is the fourth-most followed Indian on Twitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan, who have 68, 45, and 42 million followers respectively.

Kohli touring with Indian squad

Kohli is currently with the Indian Test squad in the United Kingdom, where they are waiting to play the much-anticipated final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, starting June 18. After the WTC final in Southampton, the Indian team is slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September before flying to the UAE for the remainder of the IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI)

