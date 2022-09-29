Virat Kohli Becomes Only Indian On Top 15 List Of Instagram’s Highest-paid Stars In 2022

Instagram is among the top social media platform with over 2 Billion monthly users worldwide. The platform even pays whopping amounts to many celebrities for every post they share on the platform. As Instagram recently announced the list of highest-paid celebrities on their platform, it was revealed that the notable football player Christiano Ronaldo topped the list while earning $2,397,000 per post. Next in line is Kylie Jenner followed by footballer, Lionel Messi.

Instagram’s highest-paid celebrities list

According to the latest reports by Hopper HQ, it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has around 442 million followers on Instagram, topped the list. Next in line was Kylie Jenner, followed by footballer Lionel Messi, singer Selena Gomez, actor Dwayne Johnson and more. On the other hand, it was a delightful piece of news for the Indian audience that Virat Kohli was on the 14th rank and even became the only Indian to be in the top 15 list. The cricketer enjoys a fan following of over 215 million on the platform and reportedly earns $10,88,000 per post on Instagram. Meanwhile, even Beyonce bagged the 8th position on the list with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner next in line in ninth and tenth position respectively.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

442 million followers

$2,397,000 per post

2. Kylie Jenner

338 million followers

$1,835,000 per post

3. Lionel Messi

327 million followers

$1,777,000 per post

4. Selena Gomez

320 million followers

$1,735,000 per post

5. Dwayne Johnson

315 million followers

$1,713,000 per post

6. Kim Kardashian

311 million followers

$1,689,000 per post

7. Ariana Grande

311 million followers

$1,687,000 per post

8. Beyonce

256 million followers

$1,393,000 per post

9. Khloe Kardashian

243 million followers

$1,320,000 per post

10. Kendall Jenner

237 million followers

$1,290,000 per post

Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli