Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For Asia Cup 2022; Shares Pic From First Day Of Practice

Former India captain Virat Kohli has started practising for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this month. Kohli, on Thursday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a story, where he can be seen running between the wickets. "Running into practice week," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story.

Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years as he has consistently failed to put up big scores for India. His averages and rankings in all formats have dipped significantly. Kohli scored his last international century against Bangladesh in 2019.

The former Indian skipper is not part of the Indian squad that will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 18. He will directly join the Indian team in the UAE, where the Asia Cup will take place. Additionally, Kohli not part of the team that recently competed in an ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

Asia Cup 2022: Team India squad

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection due to injury concerns. They are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has kept named Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel as standbys for the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

