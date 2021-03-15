Virat Kohli Believes THIS Player Overshadowed His Efforts In India's 2nd T20I Win

India trounced England by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a collective effort from the Indian batsmen and bowlers as they came back strongly after their defeat in the first India vs England T20 to win the second match and draw the series level at 1-1.

Virat Kohli heaps praise on youngsters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar

Indian bowlers' disciplined bowling at the death ensured that England were restricted to a modest 165 because after the 14 over mark the visitors were cruising at 119/4 and looked set for a score over 180. However, a young Indian bowling attack gave nothing away in the last few overs and kept England batters under control.

In response, India got off to an abysmal start as they lost opener KL Rahul without a single run on the board. Skipper Virat Kohli joined debutant Ishan Kishan at the crease and the two displayed sensational stroke-play to put India into the driver's seat. Kishan in particular was the aggressor as he didn't let English bowlers settle whereas Kohli was content playing the second fiddle to the debutant.

The southpaw scored 56 off 32 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes) while Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes) to get India over the line. During the post-match presentation, Kohli lavished a lot of praise on Ishan Kishan, as well as, young Washington Sundar who was back to opening the bowling with the new ball.

Kohli lauded Kishan's ability to play with such dominance against quality bowlers like he has done in the IPL. Further lauding his six-hitting ability against fast bowlers, Kohli said that Kishan is a fearless character and he should continue to back his instinct. The Indian skipper also commended Kishan's skill to read the game saying the youngster understood and analysed the game smartly which is why he kept taking his chances as he realised he was hitting the ball well.

Kohli also said that Kishan's approach was very calculated and not restless. The Indian captain further lauded Kishan't counter-attacking knock saying that it was exactly what the team needed at the time and the young batsmen provided it to them. Kohli reiterated that he tried to do what he could do but it was Kishan's quality inning on debut that set the tone for them.

Here's Virat Kohli's full post-match presentation speech

Ishan Kishan stats

Ishan Kishan made his debut in the second India vs England T20 on Sunday in Ahmedabad where he scored a match-winning 56. The pocket-sized dynamo has deservedly found his place in the Indian team after his impressive performances in the IPL. Ishan Kishan stats included the 51 IPL matches he has played where he has scored 1211 runs at an average of 28.8 and an impressive strike-rate of 136.8 to go with seven fifties.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER