Virat Kohli Bowls Banana Inswinger To KL Rahul In India's Intra-squad Match | Watch

As the countdown for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final has begun, Team India is coming into their groove before they face New Zealand in the historic match on June 18 in Southampton. Recently, the 20-man squad played an Intra-squad match as practice. While one squad was lead by Virat Kohli other was lead by KL Rahul. The BCCI on Saturday shared a video of Virat Kohli in which the skipper can be seen bowling to Kl Rahul.

Virat Kohli bowls a banana inswinger to KL Rahul

BCCI shared a slow-motion video of Virat Kohli bowling in the intra-squad match and asked the fans to predict what might have happened next. In the video shared, Virat Kohli bowls a banana inswinger to KL Rahul which almost goes to the yorker length, however, the video does not show what happened next. The BCCI on Twitter handle asked the fans that what do they reckon will happen next? In fact, the Indian cricket board also gave three options- Straight-drive, Defense, or LBW.

Captain vs Captain at the intra-squad match simulation.



What do you reckon happened next?



Straight-drive

Defense

LBW#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/n6pBvMNySy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Seeing the perfect in-swinger of Virat Kohli, people on social media praised him and some even suggested the skipper to open the bowling for India. Here are some reaction on Virat Kohli inswing bowling video:

Soon after that, BCCI shared the remaining part of the video in which KL Rahul almost escaped an LBW, and the ball was defended.

Rishabh Pant Smashes 121 Off 94 In India's Intra-squad Match

Ahead of day 2 of the intra-squad match, the BCCI on Saturday released a highlight of day 1 and also revealed key scores. To no surprise, Rishabh Pant seems to have carried his form to England from the Australia tour last year, as he clobbered a fiery century against the likes of one of the best pace bowling attack that India has boasted of. As per BCCI, Pant hammered 121 runs off just 94 deliveries and on the very first day of the practice match. While the stage was set on fire by Rishabh Pant, the stage itself was set by Shubman Gill, who has most likely cemented his spot alongside Rohit Sharma for the ultimate clash against the Kiwis. Gill got off to a steady start as he played an instrumental knock of 85 runs off 135 deliveries.

