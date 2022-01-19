Virat Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Tendulkar Record In 1st ODI Vs South Africa

The first ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday marked former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s first assignment in over seven years without any responsibility of leading the side. Having been relieved from captaincy in all formats of the game, Kohli is playing the three-match ODI series purely as a batter. Meanwhile, during the first ODI at Paarl, Kohli made headlines for surpassing the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list of batting records.

Kohli walked out to bat for India at no. 3 against the Proteas, following the dismissal of skipper KL Rahul in the ninth over. Kohli opened his tally of runs by hitting Aiden Markram for a boundary and scored five more runs by running singles to surpass Tendulkar as the highest run-scorer for India in away ODIs. Ahead of the match, Kohli had scored 5057 runs and found himself nine runs short of Tendulkar’s total tally of 5065 runs.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan continue India's chase of 297 runs

Kohli took 13 balls to surpass Tendulkar in the elite record book and achieved the incredible milestone. At the time of writing this article, India have scored 129 runs after 24 overs with the loss of one wicket. Shikhar Dhawan took 51 balls to reach his 34th half-century and is currently batting on 77 individual runs, with Kohli on the other side of the wicket, batting on 36 runs. Meanwhile, South Africa earlier scored 296/4 in the first innings and set a strong target for India.

