Several glimpses of cricketer Virat Kohli and PK actor Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika were shown during the Indian cricket team's latest ODI against South Africa. Following this, there has been a lot of buzz around the same. However, Kohli has now broken his silence and issued a response on the same. Taking to his Instagram account, the cricketer stated that they were caught off guard when Vamika's pictures were captured.

However, Kohli has still maintained that their stance on the issue stays the same and has therefore urged the media and everyone to not publish the pictures. "We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us," said Virat Kohli.

"Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked or published for reasons we have explained earlier," added Kohli.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter shown on live broadcast

During the ongoing series against South Africa, actor Anushka Sharma came to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, along with her one-year-old child Vamika. During the live broadcast, the camera was panned towards the 33-year-old actor in the stands with her daughter Vamika.

The duo was captured on live television, resulting in the child's face being revealed to the public. It was not long before the video and the pictures of Vamika were shared on social media.

However, Kohli and Sharma's fans soon slammed the broadcasters for revealing Vamika's face on live television despite the couple's request to refrain from sharing her pictures. Earlier too, Anushka Sharma had penned a note to the paparazzi who respected couple's choices and did not reveal Vamika's face.