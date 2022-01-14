Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Speaking Into Stump Mic; Says 'people On Outside Don't Know'

India Test skipper Virat Kohli chose not to comment on the controversial DRS call that helped South African skipper Dean Elgar survive as the LBW decision against the batter was overturned in the fourth innings of the IND vs SA Cape Town Test. The incident evoked angry reactions from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, and then sparked a controversy over their responses.

After the defeat in the third Test when asked if India got carried away on stump mic after the DRS controversy, he said he had no comment to make but then proceeded to make one. "I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes on the field. So me to try and justify what we did on the field and say 'we got carried away'... If we would have charged up and picked up three wickets there that could have been probably the moment that could change the game," Virat Kohli said replying to a question at the presser.

IND vs SA: We did not apply enough pressure on them

The Skipper added that the loss was a result of not applying enough pressure on the South African's throughout the match "The reality of the situation is we did not apply enough pressure on them throughout the course of this Test match and hence we lost the game," further adding that it was just 'one moment' and while it could be exciting to make a controversy out of the incident the team just moved on and tried to pick up wickets but in the end couldn't win the game.

"That one moment seems very nice and exciting to make a controversy out of but honestly I am not interested in it. That's a moment and it has passed we moved on from it and we just focused on the game and tried to pick up wickets," he added. Team India won the first Test by 113 runs and looked charged and set to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow nation but South Africa registered wins in both the second and third Test to clinch the series.

