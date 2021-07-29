Virat Kohli Called Out By Netizens For Flouting ASCI Influencer Guidelines On Latest Post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had given a shout-out to the Lovely Professional University (LPU) lately for sending a record-breaking number of athletes to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. As per Lovely Professional University's official page, 11 students of the college are participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh and star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Apart from this, nearly 10% of the total Indian Olympic participants are LPU students, as per the university.

Virat Kohli took to social media and wrote it is indeed a great record that 10% of the Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University and at the same time also hoped that the Jalandhar-based college would also send the students to the Indian Cricket Team.

Netizens unhappy with Virat Kohli for breaching the ASCI influencer guidelines

While Virat Kohli did acknowledge LPU, the ‘Paid Partnership’ label was missing and once it came to the notice of the people on social media, it was just a matter of time before they came forward to highlight the same. Meanwhile, there were some people who also accused the Indian captain of breaching the ASCI influencer guidelines.

As per the guidelines of the Advertising Standards Council of India, all posts published by social media influencers or their representatives on digital media have to carry a disclosure label as per the specifications set out in the guidelines, identifying such posts as advertisements. This is what was missing in Virat Kohli's post.

What's next for Virat Kohli?

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final against New Zealand last month, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The batting megastar had a dream English summer last year where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli would not only be hoping to replicate the performance of 2018 but also be hoping to help Team India register a Test series win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

The first Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.