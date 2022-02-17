Virat Kohli Calls AB De Villiers 'Mr. Biscuit' In Birthday Post, Here's What It Means

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli share a very close bond and have mutual respect for each other both on and off the field. While AB de Villiers is no longer part of the IPL franchisee, Kohli after stepping down as RCB skipper continues to be part of the team. As 'Mr 360' turned 38 today, Virat Kohli took to social media and wished his close friend on his birthday. However, while wishing his close buddy on his birthday, Kohli used the term 'Biscuit'.

AB de Villiers birthday: Virat Kohli reveals reason behind using the term 'Biscuit'

In a video that dates back to 2020, Virat Kohli who captained RCB back then revealed the reason behind calling the Proteas star as a “biscuit”. He said, “I picked it from South African slang, so people that you like, you are close to, you call them biscuit, biscotti. Because everyone loves biscuits, right?”

De Villiers went on to play cricket with RCB for 11 seasons, mostly under Virat Kohli's leadership. During his stint, he along with Kohli formed a dangerous partnership giving nightmares to the opposition. After IPL 2021, AB de Villiers bid adieu to all forms of cricket after initially retiring from the international arena in 2018. AB de Villiers has played 184 IPL matches, scoring 5162 runs, smashing three tons and 40 half-centuries.

Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: South Africa cricketers last message for RCB fans

Ab de Villiers while announcing his retirement said that the decision was on his mind for quite a bit and he was looking to prioritize family time and wanted to be the best version of himself. After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket Ab de Villiers in an emotional video spoke about his time while playing for RCB. The former Proteas skipper said, “To all the people in Bangalore, all the people around the world who followed me and supported me with the RCB team and any other team that I represented over the years, thank you very much for that. I know I am not going anywhere, I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. Some people come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I have had an incredible time over there, I know we haven’t won a trophy but I truly believe there are plenty more to come in the future. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.”