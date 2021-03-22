Virat Kohli Claims THIS Player Will Influence His Position In Indian Batting Line-up

India captain Virat Kohli has batted at Number 3 for the most part of his career in white-ball cricket. While the player has also moved down the order in order to accommodate another batter in the team, he has also on several occasions walked out to open the innings in the shortest format of the game. The star batsman on Tuesday in a virtual press conference shared his thought process behind opening the innings in the India vs England fifth T20I in Ahmedabad and also hinted that he could very well play as an opener if needed in T20Is.

Virat Kohli speaks on his batting position

Ahead of the India vs England 1st ODI, the Indian captain revealed that he is ready to adjust his batting position if Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in such a spectacular way. The right-handed batsman batted at Kohli's Number 3 position in the last two T20Is, and he made the most of the opportunities as he made a significant impact with the bat. Kohli reckoned that he is ready to take up any role in the batting line-up, considering Yadav's blistering form.

Speaking on his remarkable partnership with Rohit Sharma in the final India vs England T20I, the Indian skipper mentioned that he enjoyed batting with his deputy at the top of the order. He also suggested that the duo can have a major impact on the opposition. However, he also pointed out that it is not guaranteed that the two will open the innings again in future T20I games, even though the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening duo excited fans.

Virat Kohli opined that since he is planning to open in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, he can also do the same in the T20 World Cup 2021 as someone like Suryakumar Yadav can occupy the number 3 spot if Kohli opens the innings with Rohit Sharma. The leading run-scorer in T20Is mentioned that the final call regarding the batting line-up will be taken as they get closer to the T20 World Cup 2021.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli partnership in 5th T20I against England

The two players are often hailed as modern-day greats by many cricketing experts and fans. The star batters played exceptionally well against England's formidable bowling attack in the T20I series decider at Ahmedabad. Kohli remained unbeaten on 80 from just 52 deliveries, whereas Sharma also contributed with 64 crucial runs. The two orchestrated a magnificent 94-run stand from just 56 balls to help their side get off to a flying start in the all-important fixture.

India vs England schedule

According to the India vs England schedule, after battling it out in Test matches and T20Is, the two cricketing giants will lock horns in ODI cricket. The two teams will play three ODIs, and all three matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The India vs England 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, March 23 from 1:30 PM (IST).

A big hello from the MCA Stadium, Pune, our venue for the three ODIs against England.@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kknsGqpzkR — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2021

Image source: AP