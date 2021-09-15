Virat Kohli Climbs To 4th Position In T20I Rankings, Dawid Malan Maintains Top Spot

Indian skipper Virat Kohli now finds himself at fourth place in the ICC T20I player rankings as England batsman Dawid Malan continues to be the World No 1. ICC released the latest T20I players rankings on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Kohli has played five T20I matches this year, all against England, where he accumulated a total of 231 runs during England’s tour of India with the top score of 80*. He was the highest-scoring batsman from both the teams, as he scored the runs at a decent average of 115 and a strike rate of 147.13.

🔹 Gains for Quinton de Kock 👏

🔹 Mustafizur Rahman rises up 🙌



This week's @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings has some big movements 📈



Details 👉 https://t.co/rxcheDGCjM pic.twitter.com/83AUWRMqwf — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2021

Virat Kohli since making his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe, has scored 3,159 runs in 89 matches at an average of 52.65 runs per game. He has also hit 28 half-centuries for India at a strike rate of 139.04. On the other hand, English batsman David Malan has played 30 matches for England and has scored 1,123 runs with the help of one century and 11 half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 139.33 while batting, since making his debut against South Africa in 2017. He became the World No. 1 in T20I players rankings for the first time in September 2020 and has remained on the top spot ever since.

Quinton de Kock rises from 12th to 8th in the T20I batting rankings

Another notable, inclusion in the top 10 of the T20I players ranking was of South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. He rose to the eighth spot from the twelfth, riding high on the total of 153 runs at an average of 153 and a strike rate of 121.42, he scored during the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka. The other world-class batsmen to feature in this list are Pakistan’s Babar Azam followed by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch at the second and third position, respectively. While Kiwi batsman Devon Conway follows Kohli at No 5, another Indian batsman to make the list is KL Rahul, who finds himself in sixth place ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, and Hazratullah Zazai. The T20I player rankings were revealed as the teams prepare for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricket World Cup. The T20I World Cup begins on October 17 with the group stage matches. The Super 12 matches will begin on October 23 with Australia’s clash against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

(Image: AP/PTI)