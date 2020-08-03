Virat Kohli & Other Team India Members Awaiting Salaries From BCCI Since Last 10 Months?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricketing board in the world. No matter how much you criticize the BCCI, there is no denying that the BCCI has the most influence when it comes to international cricket. In fact, it is widely believed that international cricket is unlikely to survive on the financial front without BCCI’s help.

BCCI yet to clear dues of 27 elite contracted players

However, the BCCI, which is deemed as the richest and the most influential board, hasn’t paid the dues of some of the world’s top cricketers for close to 10 months now. The BCCI, which is led by Sourav Ganguly, is yet to clear contracted dues of top Indian cricketers since the month of October. What makes it questionable is the fact that it is the same month Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah took responsibility to lead the BCCI as its President and Secretary.

BCCI’s 27 elite contracted players, which include the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma etc. have also not been paid match fees for the two Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20 games that the Indian team has played since December 2019.

The total retainer amount due for contracted cricketers annually is ₹99 crore, with the payment divided on grading. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah fall under the A+ category who earn ₹7 crore annually, the other regulars in grades A, B and C get ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively. On the other hand, the match fees for each Test, ODI and T20 are ₹15 lakh, ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively. If the match fees are added to the retainer amount, the dues to Indian cricketers will stand somewhere around ₹120-130 crore.

As per the last balance sheet made public by the BCCI, it had cash and bank balance of ₹5,526 crore, as of March 2018, including ₹2,992 crore in fixed deposits. In April 2018, the BCCI signed a five-year broadcasting deal with Star TV worth ₹6,138.1 crore. According to Indian Express, eight of the contracted cricketers confirmed that BCCI hasn’t paid cricket stars their dues in 10 months. However, the board sources blamed the delay partly on uncertainty at the top officials of the BCCI.

Why has the BCCI not cleared due payments to the Indian cricketers?

Funds isn't an issue for the BCCI but lack of professionalism is, according to InsideSport. The BCCI has not had a Chief Financial officer since December, and a Chief Executive Officer and General Manager (Cricket Operations) since last month. Other than this many other important functionaries have left board in the last 8-10 months. Sources told Indian Express that these crucial administrative positions haven’t been filled after the contract of the previous functionaries weren’t extended by the present dispensation.

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah have also exhausted their tenure, as per the board’s constitution. However, both Ganguly and Shah are set to hold onto their positions for now after the Supreme Court (SC) of India decided to delay a significant board decision. On Wednesday, July 22, the SC were on course to hear a BCCI plea that allows the cricketing body to modify its constitution. The yet-to-be approved modification is intended to enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to remain in their BCCI positions instead of going on a mandatory cooling-off period.

While speaking to Indian Express, a senior India cricketer said the board usually asks the players to raise invoices for contract dues every three months. However, he added that this time they haven’t heard from them since the new list of contracted cricketers was announced. The anonymous cricketer further said that the BCCI used to pay the contract money in four instalments but now they don’t know when the payment will come as there is no clarity. He revealed that last month, they were asked to raise the invoice for the New Zealand tour in February but the money hadn’t been credited yet.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI