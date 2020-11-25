Virat Kohli Comes Up With Personalised Instagram Filter, Asks Fans To Get Creative: Watch

Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday launched an Augmented Reality (AR) filter featuring the Indian cricket team's captain and one of the most popular sporting personalities on social media, Virat Kohli. The name of the filter is 'Bat Talks for India' and through the AR effect, fans can recreate Kohli's iconic celebration, the one he had done after he had scored a scintillating century against Australia nearly two years ago.

Fans can use the Virat Kohli Instagram filter by overlaying this effect on their photos and videos. Facebook collaborated with Sportsmanias, which is an industry leader in creating sports emojis and augmented reality effects to develop the 3D AR effect. Kohli's fans can show their support for their favourite star and Team India by sharing the Virat Kohli Instagram filter on Instagram and Facebook

The Indian skipper, in an official statement, said that he is delighted to collaborate with Facebook to launch the new 'Bat Talks for India' filter and enable his fans to relive one of the most memorable moments from his career, virtually. Kohli added that he looks forward to cricket enthusiasts in India and across the world to experience this new way to connect and engage.

Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

What is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Bangalore franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

