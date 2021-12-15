Virat Kohli Confirms Availability For ODI Series Vs SA; 'Haven't Asked For Any Rest'

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has quashed rumours surrounding his availability for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, saying "As far as I am concerned, I was always available". Kohli, while speaking at a press conference, said he is available for selection for the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli further addressed the speculations around his alleged rift with the BCCI over the ODI captaincy. Kohli said he was told before the selection call that he won't be the white-ball captain, adding 'I said okay". Kohli stated that he had a brief chat after the meeting and that is it, confirming that he was not communicated at all about being dropped as the ODI captain.

"I am available for the ODI series. Do not ask me these questions. Ask those writing these things. I am always available. A few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. All those who are writing, their sources are not credible. Few people told me I was attending events and all. All these sources are not credible. I'm available for the series. I haven't asked for any rest," Kohli said at the presser.

Virat Kohli was considering taking a break from the India vs South Africa ODI Series, as per reports that had emerged earlier. Those rumours suggested that the player wanted to be home for his daughter's first birthday, which is understandable, but the fact that it came out after he was forced to relinquish captaincy has sparked fears of a possible rift. However, a BCCI official, quashing the reports on Tuesday, claimed that Kohli has not officially requested for any sabbatical from the ODI series and that he will be available for selection.

Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa releasing the updated schedule for the series. The Indian team is due to travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. India's Tour of South Africa now features a three-match Test series followed by as many ODI games, with the four T20Is, which were part of the original schedule, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA tour schedule.

Tests:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: BCCI/Twitter