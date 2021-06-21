Virat Kohli Congratulated By ICC, Netizens For Completing 10 Years Of Test Cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli completed a decade of his remarkable Test cricket career on Day 3 of the IND vs NZ WTC Final on Sunday. The Indian captain has come a long way since making his Test debut in the year 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a tribute to the Indian captain on Monday for achieving this remarkable milestone.

ICC celebrates a decade of Virat Kohli's Test career

The ICC took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate some of the notable achievements of Virat Kohli throughout his Test career. The ICC addressed Virat Kohli’s achievement of being named the captain of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade of the 2010s. The ICC also pointed out Virat Kohli’s 27 Test centuries while being the captain of the Indian team for 61 Test matches to date. The Twitter post further wrote that it had been an incredible 10 years in Test cricket for the Indian captain.

👨‍✈‍ Captain of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade

📈 27 centuries and counting

🇮🇳 61 Tests as India skipper to date



It has been an incredible 10 years in Test cricket for @BCCI skipper @imVkohli. — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

While speaking to Mark Nicholas earlier this year, Virat Kohli had said that playing for India is the absolute top priority for him. The Indian captain further said that it is a chance for him to represent 1.4 billion people. He also added that it is a chance for him to inspire people, with what the Indian team does on the field, what he can do on the field as an individual, and that’s his driving force.

Virat Kohli stats in Test cricket

Since his debut in 2011, Virat Kohli stats have seen him play 91 Test matches so far while scoring 7490 runs. The Indian captain has maintained a brilliant average of 52.4 while registering his highest Test score of unbeaten 254 runs. Virat Kohli captained the Indian team for the 61st time in Southampton and with that, he overtook MS Dhoni to have captained the Indian team more than any other player in Test history.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at INR 196 crore (USD 26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around INR 900 crore (USD 119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is INR 7 crore (USD 925,730) per annum, as well as the Virat Kohli IPL salary of INR 17 crore annually.

WTC Final live streaming details

As per the WTC Final date and time, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. IND vs NZ WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

