Virat Kohli Congratulates Harpreet Brar For Outfoxing Him After PBKS-RCB Clash

Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar made the ball do the talking exceptionally well as he accounted for Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'Big 3' during their IPL 2021 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

He turned the tables on RCB by bamboozling the best players in their arsenal for which he was adjudged the Man of the Match. However, it was an unforgettable moment after the end of the contest that stood out the most and it featured Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli congratulates Harpreet Brar for dismissing him

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has posted a video on their official Twitter handle where RCB skipper Virat Kohli is personally congratulating Harpreet for his outstanding bowling performance where he also succeeded in getting the Indian captain's number. The batting megastar and the emerging spinner exchanged handshakes with Kohli patting the latter on his back.

Watch the video here:

Even the passionate cricket fans were impressed with Virat Kohli's sportsman spirit and here's what they had to say after this pic made their day.

How Harpreet Brar got the better of Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli had scored 34 runs at almost a run-a-ball and was looking to stabilise RCB's run-chase before he was sent back to the dugout courtesy of a beautiful piece of bowling by the youngster. The incident happened in the 11th over. Kohli had already dispatched Brar into the stands during the previous over but it was the PBKS spinner who had the last laugh.

On the very first delivery, the Moga cricketer bowled one on the leg stump as the RCB skipper attempted to aggressively flick it to the on-side but, the ball stayed low and ended up uprooting his leg-stump as a stunned Kohli had no choice but to take a long walk back to the dugout. Harpreet Brar then castled Glenn Maxwell on the very next delivery for a golden duck and finished his spell by picking up the key wicket of AB de Villiers.

The left-arm spinner finished his memorable spell with figures of 3/19 from his four overs at an economy rate of 4.75 including a maiden.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)